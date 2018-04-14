Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/15/18)

MODESTO
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: Monthly meeting for those suffering from peripheral-neuropathy, their caretakers and supporters. Guest speaker is Jessica Shupp from Healthy Aging’s Young at Heart Exercise Group. For more information contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
What: Central Valley Democratic Club Meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: Guest speaker Teresa Guerrero, site supervisor for El Concilio, will speak on El Concilio, the services it offers to the community and current problems her clients face. For more information email contact@centralvalleydemocraticclub.com or visit centralvalleydemocraticclub.com.
What: Candidates’ Forum: Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools
When: Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Schools Building, 1100 H St., Modesto
Info: Voters can meet and question the candidates running for county superintendent in the June primary election. Free and open to the public; enter the building through the G Street or 12th Street entrances. For more information, call the league office at 209-524-1698.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St. Modesto
Info: Guest speaker Modesto Fire EMS Coordinator David Dalman will demonstrate hands-only CPR. For more information contact Dale Butler at 209-613-1058.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club Meeting
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd St.
Info: Speaker Bob Taylor will conduct a one-hour workshop, "Growing Nonprofit Organizations." Taylor is a organizational development consultant who has worked with state and federal agencies, private companies and nonprofits, and is a past president of the Oakdale Garden Club. Refreshments will be served. For more information call Karen at 209-848-2231.
SALIDA
What: Congressional District 10 Meet and Greet
When: Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) invites the public to meet the candidates running for the Congressional District 10 seat. The candidates will speak on how to protect and improve Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and other senior issues. RSVP to attend, space is limited. CARA is a nonprofit organization and does not support or oppose any political candidate. For questions and to RSVP, call 209-823-3890 or visit californiaalliance.org.
SONORA
What: Stanislaus National Forest Public Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Forest Supervisor’s Office, 19777 Greenley Road
Info: The Sierra Nevada Conservancy and the California Department of Housing and Community Development host the meeting, a first step in developing a woody biomass facility in Tuolumne County. Information about the Biomass Utilization Feasibility Study or the work being completed through the National Disaster Resilience Competition grant can be found at http://www.snc.ca.gov/NDRC and http://www.hcd.ca.gov/community-development/disaster-recovery-programs/ndrc.shtml.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
