Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/14/18)

MODESTO
What: Auditions for “Beauty and the Beast”
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Downey High School, 1000 Coffee Road
Info: Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company seeks students grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Saturday’s auditions will be in the theater at Downey High School, with other locations and days scheduled. No experience or preparation necessary; all materials are provided. For more information, call Melanee Wyatt, YES Company founding artistic director, at 209-238-6850, or visit stancoe.org/division/educational-options/yes-company.
What: Food 4 Thought
When: Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: Food 4 Thought is a free event featuring Will Tuttle, author of “The World Peace Diet,” and Rubin Guzman, author of “Evolving Health.” Tuttle explores why we make the food choices we make and our cultural food history. Guzman examines the health issues that come from our food choices and what motivates us. For more information contact Kathryn Haynes at 209-250-9961 or email kathyhaynesSESG@gmail.com.
What: Modesto City Schools Student Representative
When: Now through Monday
Where: Online
Info: Modesto City Schools is accepting applications for the student representative to the Board of Education, open to current sophomores and juniors. The student representative also serves as the Inter-High Council President. For more information, contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email at fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
CALAVERAS/TUOLUMNE
What: New Melones Lake Dam Overlook
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: New Melones Dam
Info: The dam overlook gate will be open to the public with a park ranger there to answer questions about the dam and history of New Melones Lake. The overlook is off of Old Melones Dam Road/Peoria Flat Road, which can be reached by taking O’Byrnes Ferry Road from Hwy 108. The New Melones Lake Visitor Center and Museum is open daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, call 209-536-9543 (TTY 800-877-8339) or visit usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones/index.html.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, Corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center holds its monthly breakfast with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public to its second Sunday breakfast with biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, ages 7 to 12 are $3, ages 6 and under free. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
SALIDA
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual storytime, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-543-7315.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Sunday, 4 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Jazz Series continues with Latin fusion featuring the Mario Flores Jazz Band and guitarist/vocalist Johnny Valdes. Reserved seating is $15 at the Dogwood Theater box office. For more information, call Gaylin Ray at 209-559-0565 or visit gocolumbia.edu/jazz.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that a group of 20 Modesto businessmen were invited by the Modesto City Schools Board of Trustees to discuss constructing new school buildings and the possibility of a new school bond election. Board member G. W. Thompson proposed the special bond to raise $75,000 for two new grammar schools and additions to other property.
