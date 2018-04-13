Sunny weekend days for Modesto, then more rain

Ready for consistently warmer, clearer weather? Well, your time has not arrived.
Enjoy Friday through Sunday, which the National Weather Service says will be sunny, albeit windy on Friday.
The anticipated high for Friday in Modesto is near 71 degrees — a good jump from Thursday's peak temperature of 63. But the weather service says the day will include a northwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be warmer still — near 78 Saturday, 73 Sunday. Winds will be milder, in the 3 to 7 mph range.
Then, the weather service says, the rain will return. The chance of rain in Modesto is 60 percent Sunday night and Monday. A thunderstorm is possible after 11 a.m. Monday. After the rain, Monday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Monday night holds another chance of showers.
The amount of rain Modesto gets Sunday and Monday could be between half and inch and an inch, the weather service says.
Tuesday through Thursday are forecast to be sunny again, but not reach the 70s. The predicted highs are near 65 Tuesday, 67 Wednesday and 66 Thursday.
