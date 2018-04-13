Burbank Paradise firefighters rescue livestock from Modesto barn fire. Dog dies.

Firefighters rescued livestock from a burning barn southwest of Modesto on Friday morning, but a dog was lost in the blaze.
The Burbank Paradise Fire District was alerted to the fire on the 2300 block of Poland Road at about 6:30 a.m. The residents called, as did Rank Investigation & Protection Officer Mark Niermeyer, who was the first responder on scene.
Niermeyer was patrolling his assigned area when he saw heavy smoke rising from a structure, Rank posted on its Facebook page. As he approached, he saw flames begin to show.
Burbank Paradise crews arrived to find a barn fully involved in flames and a travel trailer also on fire, said Capt. Jose Ramirez.
The residents reported hearing an explosion from the barn, Ramirez said. It may have been a piece of heating equipment used for the animals, he said.
A firefighter guided sheep, a cow and at least one goat from the barn, but a dog died.
Quite a bit of valuable equipment in the 1,500-square-foot barn was destroyed, Ramirez said, but no financial estimate of the loss had been immediately determined.
The fire remains under investigation.
