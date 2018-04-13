Sacramento sued over panhandling rules. Could Modesto be next?

Homeless advocates are suing Sacramento over its new panhandling ordinance, claiming it violates the free speech rights of those who ask for help. And one of the advocates says Modesto's panhandling ordinance is comparable and vulnerable to legal challenge.
"They are pretty similar," said Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. Modesto's ordinance "seems fairly similar to the one our City Council passed (in November)." He reviewed Modesto's ordinance at The Bee's request.
Erlenbusch is not an attorney but has 34 years of experience working on homeless issues and is president of the board of directors of the D.C.-based National Coalition for the Homeless.
The Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness and homeless activist James Lee "Faygo" Clark sued Sacramento in federal court Tuesday. They are represented by Legal Services of Northern California and the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California.
Legal Services did not respond to a request for comment, and the ACLU provided this statement from senior staff attorney William Freeman:
“Though we were asked to represent plaintiffs in Sacramento and brought a suit regarding Sacramento's ordinance in particular, we hope this lawsuit sends a message that no city should make it a crime to ask for help. Ordinances like Sacramento's are facially unconstitutional because they target speech based on content.”
Modesto City Attorney Adam Lindgren did not respond to requests for comment.
Both cities ban what they call aggressive begging or soliciting and have similar restrictions on where people can beg or solicit.
For instance, Modesto bans panhandling within 25 feet of where five or more people are gathered in line to enter a place or purchase a ticket, as well as within 25 feet of bank entrances and exits and ATMs.
The city also bans panhandling from restaurants' indoor-outdoor dining areas and public parking lots and garages at night. The city also bans people from panhandling motorists who are within 100 feet of an intersection controlled by a traffic signal.
Sacramento's ordinance has similar restrictions but includes banning begging within 30 feet of shopping center and business driveways, at gas stations and fuel pumps, and along medians.
Erlenbusch said panhandling ordinances are misguided and cities may enact them to placate their business communities. "It makes it look like they are doing something," he said.
He questioned the need for regulations banning aggressive panhandling because they can be interpreted subjectively and there already are laws in place to deal with people who yell and swear at, follow and harass others. He said while cities may consider this aggressive panhandling, it is more likely a sign of mental illness.
He added very few homeless people beg and while the stereotype is panhandlers do so to buy drugs and alcohol, he said people beg for many reasons, including hunger.
Modesto makes it a misdemeanor to violate its panhandling regulations. The city enacted its most recent restrictions in 2003, but about 2 1/2 years ago, the City Council considered adding additional restrictions. They included banning begging within 15 feet of a gas pump or gas station, and within 25 feet of a restaurant drive-through, and shopping center and business driveways.
But the council did not adopt those restrictions. Modesto spokesman Thomas Reeves said city leaders decided to hold off while Stanislaus County launched its community-driven effort to deal with the causes of homelessness. "The city decided to take a step back to see if there are ways to deal with the root causes," he said.
The county's effort is called Focus on Prevention and has been underway for nearly three years and includes such efforts as working toward opening in the coming months a day center and a 60-bed low-barrier shelter that would take in homeless couples and their pets.
Other efforts include opening an outreach and engagement center last year. The center's workers go to parks and other places the homeless gather and work with them to get services. And Modesto last year started its Homeless Engagement and Response Team, which consists of a police officer and firefighter who work with the homeless.
Reeves added Focus on Prevention will embark on a campaign to educate community members on the other ways they can help the homeless instead of giving to panhandlers,
Comments