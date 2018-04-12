Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/13/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase and free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Recovery International invites the public to its next meeting. Self-help training is offered in psychiatric aftercare. Weekly local groups, also Web- and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: SCOE “Maker Hoopla”
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St.
Info: Stanislaus County Office of Education holds free, hands-on, family friendly event for children to learn through doing in a social environment. Children can participate in activities including 3D printing, agriculture science, blender bike slushies and more in three sessions. Families encouraged to pre-register online: http://bit.ly/mh2018registration. For more information, call Amy Bultena at 209-238-1337 or email abultena@stancoe.org.
What: Victims’ Rights Rally and Family Safety Fair
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Courthouse Lawn, 1100 I St.
Info: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event is sponsored by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Program and the Stanislaus Family Justice Center. There will be brief presentations by District Attorney Birgit Fladager, Family Justice Center Executive Director Carol Shipley and Victim Services Program Coordinator Cheryl Titus. There will be information about victim rights awareness and crime prevention, including local resources; lunch will be provided. For more information, call the Victim Services Program at 209-525-5541.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Living History Day
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will be transported back in time every second Saturday as docents recreate life in a California Gold Rush town. Art exhibits include a carpenter’s shop, print shop and textile shop. The event is free with general museum admission, $7 adults, $3 for children. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
JAMESTOWN
What: Veterans Bike and Car Show
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Co. Sherrif’s Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Rd.
Info: Vietnam Veterans of America Sonora 391 invites the public to its annual Bike and Car Show. The event is open to all makes, models and years; show entries are $35. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the event will feature live music, food and more. Parking is $5. All fee and proceeds go to fund local scholarships, area veterans and community outreach efforts by the Sonora branch. For more information, call Patrick at 209-740-5304 or Rodger at 209-480-8423 or visit vietnamveterans391.org.
TURLOCK
What: Cat Network of Stanislaus spay and neuter clinics
When: Through Friday, April 20
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N Walnut Road
Info: Low-cost spay and neuter clinics offered for feral/stray cats. Cost is $20-$35 with some financial assistance available. For more information call 209-735-0604 or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
75 YEARS AGO: Area peach growers were invited to a meeting at Modesto Junior College sponsored by the Tricounty Thompson Seedless Association and the University of California Agricultural Extension Services. Discussed were dried peaches purchased by the Army and shipped overseas to troops that had turned black upon arrival. Emil Marek of the UC Extension was to explain the proper drying of peaches to avoid spoiling.
