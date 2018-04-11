Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/12/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College New Students Day
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: New Student Day is for high school seniors and other first-time students enrolling at MJC. Students meet in the Auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center; attendance and campus parking are free. The event provides assistance with application, orientation, assessment and advising workshops. For more information or to register call 209-575-6789 or visit www.mjc.edu/news/2018newstudentdays.
What: Food 4 Thought
When: Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m.
Where: The State Theatre, 1307 J St.
Info: Food 4 Thought is a free event featuring Will Tuttle, author of “The World Peace Diet,” and Rubin Guzman, author of “Evolving Health.” Tuttle explores why we make the food choices we make and our cultural food history. Guzman examines the health issues that come from our food choices and what motivates us. For more information contact Kathryn Haynes at 209-250-9961 or email kathyhaynesSESG@gmail.com.
What: Modesto City Schools Student Representative
When: Now through April 16
Where: Online
Info: Modesto City Schools is now accepting applications for the Student Representative to the Board of Education. The position is open to current sophomores and juniors in Modesto City Schools. The student representative also serves as the Inter-High Council President. For more information contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977, email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
What: Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury
When: Deadline: Wednesday, April 25
Where: The Red Events Center, 921 8th St.
Info: Citizens interested in serving on the Civil Grand Jury from July 1 to June 30 are encouraged to contact the Grand Jury Office at 209-525-4252 or go online to download an application form at stanct.org/selectionapplication-process. Those qualified will be interviewed by a panel designated by the presiding judge. Grand jurors must be available at least 20 hours per month.
HUGHSON
What: Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center Baby Animal Shower
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Fox Grove Fishing Access, 1220 Geer Road
Info: The Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center celebrates spring with its annual Baby Animal Shower. There will be barbecue tri tip sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream sundaes. The Stanislaus County Library Puppeteers will present a puppet show and book give-away and there will be face painting and wild barn owl pellets to dissect. Visitors can meet volunteers and employees who care for injured and orphaned animals housed at the center. For more information call 209-883-9414 or visit www.stanislauswildlife.org.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Wine Tasting
When: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: The Columbia College Foundation will host the 42 annual Columbia Wine Tasting, a benefit for the college’s hospitality management program. Guests sample wines from more than 70 wineries and enjoy hors d’oeuvres prepared by students enrolled in hospitality management. There will be a new culinary competition featuring hospitality students and chefs from local restaurants. Tickets are $55 advance, $60 at the door. For more information or to make a reservation, call 209-588-5089 or visit www.columbiawinetasting.com.
TURLOCK
What: Siennas Walk
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 2602 Walnut Ave.
Info: Our Lady of the Assumption Church hosts a walk in memory of all babies lost to stillbirth and miscarriage. For more information call 209-535-1286 or email siennasangelmommy@yahoo.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the City of Ceres threatened to stop a Modesto sewer expansion project that would extend sewer lines into an area declared in the Ceres sphere of influence, Richland Avenue, south of the Tuolumne River. Modesto’s $14.4 million project was to have aided the canning industry. Ceres was considering various blocking tactics so Modesto could not receive $7.2 million in federal funds approved to aid construction of the sewer system.
