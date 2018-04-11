The babies at this shower have sharp teeth and claws, but they sure are cute

Springtime means baby season for wild animals. The Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center says it will get three-quarters of all the creatures it will admit for the entire year during spring.
So each year, they invite the community to a baby animal shower. Rather than onesies and diapers, care center staff would like you to bring gifts of paper towels, laundry soap or computer paper.
The event is set Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the nonprofit care center, 1220 Geer Road at the Fox Grove Regional Park.
While some of the babies are too fragile or wild to interact with people — the goal of the center is to rehabilitate animals and return them to their natural habitat — guests will be able to see and mingle with the resident animals that are too injured or domesticated for rehabilitation.
The day also will feature barbecue sandwiches, puppet shows, kids activities and ice cream sundaes. For more information, go to the care center's Facebook page.
