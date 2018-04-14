Lucky dogs: Happy pups take in a show at Modesto’s State Theatre

The State Theatre went to the dogs Friday night – and it was all part of the plan.
Patrons were allowed to take their friendly pooches to the opening night screening of the new stop-animation film “Isle of Dogs” at the downtown Modesto venue.
Furry filmgoers were greeted with doggy biscuits at the door and then were able to enter the historic theater to either sit on the floor alongside their humans or on their laps.
The special event also gave the lucky dogs a chance at philanthropy. The $3 per pup ticket price will go to Stanislaus County Animal Services to purchase automatic waterers for the shelter.
“Isle of Dogs” is set in a future Japanese city where canines are thought to be spreading disease. When the mayor orders all dogs be shipped to a garbage dump, a little boy sets off on a risky adventure to free the outcasts.
The film continues to screen at the State – for humans only – through April 19. For more, see thestate.org.
