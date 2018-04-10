A house fire displaced five residents on East Coolidge Avenue in Modesto, California, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, the Fire Department reported. No injuries resulted from the fire, which had an unknown cause. John Holland
House fire displaces five residents on East Coolidge Avenue in Modesto

By John Holland

April 10, 2018 06:03 PM

A fire Tuesday afternoon displaced five people from a house on East Coolidge Avenue, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Coolidge and Ila Way, said Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg. Firefighters found heavy flames on the north and east sides of the one-story house, he said.

The cause and damage estimate were not yet known.

The American Red Cross responded to provide for temporary housing and other needs for the residents.

