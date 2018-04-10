Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/11/18)

MODESTO
What: Treatment of Substance Abuse presentation
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Human Services Program at MJC sponsors this presentation, “Why We Do What We Do: Choice Theory, A New Psychology of Personal Freedom,” by B.J. Davis in Forum Building room 102. Davis is an author, professor and TEDx Sacramento speaker who challenges certain myths about what works in substance abuse and offender re-entry programs. Admission is free. For more information contact Tasha Williams, MJC human services program mentor, at 209-548-5742 or 209-575-6320; or email williamsta@mjc.edu.
What: Latino Community Roundtable Candidates Forum Luncheon
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Red Events Center, 921 8th St.
Info: The public is invited to hear candidates running for Stanislaus County District Attorney, Stanislaus County Sheriff, and Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. After the event, LCR will vote to endorse candidates in each of the races. Cost at the door is a $20. For more information or to reserve a seat call Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040 or Jeremiah Williams at 209-568-3096.
What: Modesto City Schools Student Representative
When: Now through April 16
Where: Online
Info: Modesto City Schools is now accepting applications for the Student Representative to the Board of Education. The position is open to current sophomores and juniors in Modesto City Schools. The student representative also serves as the Inter-High Council President. For more information, contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977, email fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board’s monthly meetings are held in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Veterans Bike and Car Show
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road
Info: The Vietnam Veterans of America, Sonora 391, invites the public to its annual bike and car show with live music, food and more. Parking is $5. Proceeds fund local scholarships, area veterans and community outreach efforts. For more information call Patrick at 209-740-5304 or Rodger at 209-480-8423 or visit vietnamveterans391.org.
SONORA
What: Friday Flix at the Opera Hall
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St.
Info: The 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce will screen the 1997 film “Men In Black,” starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. The public is encouraged to dress as their favorite character, with prizes awarded. Doors open at 6 p.m., costume contest is at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes free popcorn. No-host bar available. For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
TURLOCK
What: Cat Network of Stanislaus spay and neuter clinics
When: Through Friday, April 20
Where: Turlock Spay and Neuter Clinic, 351 N Walnut Road
Info: Low-cost spay and neuter clinics offered for feral/stray cats. Cost is $20-$35 with some financial assistance available. For more information call 209-735-0604 or visit catnetworkofstanislaus.org.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that despite a two-year drought, 1977’s gross agricultural income for Stanislaus County farmers passed the half billion mark. The 1977 Crop Report listed the gross income of area farmers at just below $501 billion, before expenses, up 18 percent from 1976, when farmers earned a gross income of $424.9 billion.
