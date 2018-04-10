Modesto worker was electrocuted, coroner and Cal/OSHA confirm

SHARE COPY LINK A City of Modesto employee has been seriously injured after suffering an electric shock on Monday morning. Modesto Police Deparment spokeswoman Heather Graves said the man was transported to a local hospital. Deke Farrow

A City of Modesto employee has been seriously injured after suffering an electric shock on Monday morning. Modesto Police Deparment spokeswoman Heather Graves said the man was transported to a local hospital. Deke Farrow