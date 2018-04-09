Modesto will discuss the state of its golf courses

Modesto leaders will discuss Tuesday their options regarding the city's three public golf courses, which officials say need about $1.4 million in capital improvements and operate at an annual loss of more than $700,000.
The City Council workshop is open to the public and will include a presentation from the city's Golf Course Advisory Committee and its recommendations. Because it's a workshop, the council will take no formal action.
The presentation was not immediately available Monday, but some of the ideas that have been discussed include raising green fees by $1 per round annually for as many as five years and using the money for capital projects, such as remodeling a clubhouse.
Modesto owns two 18-hole courses — Dryden and Creekside — and the 9-hole Modesto Municipal Golf Course, which is home to The First Tee youth golf program.
At a January workshop, city officials said the general fund, which primarily pays for public safety, provides about a $780,000 annual subsidy to the golf fund. But about $500,000 of that is for the annual debt payment for Creekside. The city will pay of that debt in 2023.
The workshop starts at 3:30 p.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
