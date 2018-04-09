Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/10/18)

MODESTO
What: Candidate Forum: Stanislaus County District Attorney and Sheriff-Coroner
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County host this forum, part of the MJC Civic Engagement Project, for voters to meet and ask questions of candidates in the June 5 primary election. In Forum Building room 110, the event is free and open to the public; parking is $2. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Tea Tasting and Treats
When: Wednesday, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: McHenry Mansion Gift Shop and Visitors Center, 924 15th St..
Info: The McHenry Mansion Gift Shop and Visitors Center invites the public to enjoy complimentary tea and treats. For more information call 209-549-0428 or visit www.mchenrymansion.org.
What: YCCD Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Wednesday, 3:30 pm.
Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The YCCD Board Trustees will be meeting for a regular meeting in the district’s Board Room. The meeting will open with a closed session at 3:30 p.m. with the open session to begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the YCCD office at 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council
When: Wednesday, 7 pm.
Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.
Info: The Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council will meet for a regular council meeting. The Wood Colony MAC meets every 2nd Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sherrif’s Office, Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors Terry Whithrow, Modesto Irrigation District, Hart Ransom School District and Salida Fire. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information email Woodcolonymac@gmail.com.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Meeting will give information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
HUGHSON
What: Hughson Board of Trustees Meeting
When: Tuesday, 4:30 pm.
Where: Hughson Unified District Office, 6815 Hughson Avenue.
Info: The Hughson Unified District Board of Trustees will be holding a regular meeting. The meeting will open with a closed session at 4:30 p.m. with the open session to begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the HSUD office at 209-883-4428, ext. 4 or visit www.hughson.k12.ca.us or www.boarddocs.com.
What: Día de los niños/ Día de los libros
When: Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Hughson Library, 2412 A Third St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-883-2293.
TURLOCK
What: Legislators Mobile District Hours
When: Thursday, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Turlock Chamber of Commerce, 115 S. Golden State Blvd.
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its monthly Local Legislators Mobile District Office hours. Representatives from Rep. Jeff Denham, Sen. Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Heath Flora will be present to meet with visitors. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or email info@turlockchamber.com or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
25 YEARS AGO: Due to money constraints, the Modesto City School Board Trustees cut outdoor education from the budget. The outdoor education program typically cost the district $82,000 a year. However, school district parents found a way to send about 80 sixth-graders to experience “Nature Week” at Foothill Horizons Outdoor Education Center, by paying for them to go. Foothill Horizons saw its attendance go from 5,800 sixth-graders in 1991-92, to 4,800 students because of the withdrawal by the city schools.
