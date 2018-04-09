Man electrocuted at Stanislaus Culinary Institute in Oakdale

A 44-year-old man apparently was electrocuted outside the Stanislaus Culinary Arts Institute in Oakdale on Monday morning.
The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. Oakdale police said the man was found dead on the ground near the electrical box that powers the school. A report on the dispatch scanner said the man still had wires in his grip as responders were trying to determine how to cut the power.
The victim was a transient trespassing on the property, said Judy Boring, spokeswoman for the Stanislaus County Office of Education, which operates the institute. The Oakdale Police Department is investigating, she said, and SCOE will provide security camera images.
Oakdale police said in a news release that the man may have been tampering with the building’s electrical connections. The name of the man is pending family notification.
The institute, which opened in fall 2012, is open to students in SCOE's educational options department, as well as Oakdale and Waterford high school students enrolled through Regional Occupational Programs. It is at 1040 Wakefield Drive. For Monday, Oakdale High students enrolled in the institute remained on the OHS campus, Boring said, and other students were directed elsewhere.
We'll have more information as it's available.
