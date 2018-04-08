Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/09/18)

MODESTO
What: Presentation: Treatment of substance abuse
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Human Services Program at MJC sponsors this presentation by B.J. Davis, Psy.D, “Why We Do What We Do: Choice Theory, A New Psychology of Personal Freedom” in the Forum Building, room 102. Davis is an author, professor and TEDx Sacramento speaker. The public is invited to participate in this free event. For more information contact Tasha Williams, MJC human services program mentor 209-548-5742 or 209-575-6320 or email at williamsta@mjc.edu.
What: MJC Positive Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Speaker Emmanuel Escamilla, Code X program founder, grew up on the south side of Modesto and studied at Modesto Junior College. He went on to graduate from University of California, Berkeley, and is currently a graduate student at Harvard University. He has been recognized as a McNair Scholar, Harvard Innovation Lab Fellow, Forbes Under 30 Scholar, and has won the Westly Prize for Young Innovators in California. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information, call 209-575-6700.
What: MJC Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Community invited to the screening of the documentary “Dolores” in Forum Building, room 110, part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is $2. The documentary chronicles farm worker rights activist Dolores Huerta and the work she did with Cesar Chavez. For more information, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu, or visit mjc.edu/president/cep.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors holds its monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public are welcome to attend. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
COULTERVILLE
What: Second Sunday Monthly Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 a.m.
Where: Coulterville Old Schoolhouse, corner of Broadway and Cemetery streets
Info: The Northern Mariposa County History Center event with pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage and fresh fruit. Hot coffee, tea, cocoa, orange juice and milk are available. Adults $5, children $3, family of four $15. Proceeds cover operating expenses of the Coulterville museum. For more information, call 209-878-3015 or visit coultervillehistorycenter.org.
LA GRANGE
What: Odd Fellows Breakfast
When: Sunday, 8 to 11 a.m.
Where: IOOF Hall, 30018 Yosemite Blvd.
Info: The La Grange Odd Fellows, LaFayette Lodge 65, invites the public to its breakfast of biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and cheese omelets and all-you-can-eat pancakes. Cost is $6 adults, $3 ages 7 to 12 are and free age 6 and under. Complimentary coffee and orange juice. For more information, call Chris at 209-853-2128 or email renwah@sonnet.com.
SONORA
What: Friday Flix at the Opera Hall
When: Second Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Sonora Opera Hall, 250 S. Washington St.
Info: The 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce will screen the 1997 film “Men In Black,” starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. The public is encouraged to dress as their favorite character, with prizes awarded. Doors open at 6 p.m., costume contest is at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes free popcorn. No-host bar available. For more information, visit www.2ndsaturdayartnight.org or www.sonorachamber.org.
