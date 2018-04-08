Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/09/18)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
March 28
CRUZ: Brenda and Prince, Linden, girl
March 29
DE MURO: Stephanie and Jason, Denair, boy
SANCHEZ: Natalia and Miguel Espinoza, Ceres, boy
March 30
MOORE: Farron and Brian, Tracy, boy
CRAIG: Courtney and Codee Watts, Ceres, boy
GARNER: Sara and Nicholas, Modesto, boy
KHAN: Samina and Muhammad Bilal, Modesto, boy
GUILLEN: Janelle and Alberto Rodriguez, Stockton, girl
March 31
WOLFE: Krystal and Richard, Tracy, boy
DESHIELDS: Torrie and Austin, Ceres, boy
April 1
SOLIS: Jennifer and Rafael, Jr., Modesto, boy
SAINI: Hardeep and Sandeep, Tracy, girl
HILDENBERGER: Nicole and Luke, Lathrop, girl
April 2
HASSELBROOK: Nicole and Brandon, Riverbank, boy
HURTADO: Mrisela and Alberto, Ceres, girl
April 3
MENDEZ: Yolanda and Juran, Newman, boy
DEBOSE: Lashae and Shuron Richardson, Stockton, girl
COLLINS: Katherine and Joseph Christensen, Modesto, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
March 29
VARGAS: Alise, Turlock, girl
BROYER: Nikolet, Turlock, girl
RODRIGUEZ: Nataly, Patterson, girl
March 30
COUTO: Fallon and Gary, Turlock, boy
FERRIS: Destiny, Atwater, boy
March 31
PUENTES-DIAZ: Yaritza and William Canales, Ceres, girl
April 1
DECKER: Jessica, Turlock, boy
April 2
MENDOZA: Vanessa, Hilmar, girl
PIMENTEL: Leticia, Delhi, boy
April 3
CHOATE: Brianna and Seth, Turlock, girl
NICHOLS: Angelica, Denair, boy
April 4
MURPHY: Mariana and Ryyan, Turlock, boy
CORIA: Marlen and Carlos, Livingston, girl
Comments