Stanislaus County birth announcements (04/09/18)

Bee Staff Reports

April 08, 2018 02:04 PM

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

March 28

CRUZ: Brenda and Prince, Linden, girl

March 29

DE MURO: Stephanie and Jason, Denair, boy

SANCHEZ: Natalia and Miguel Espinoza, Ceres, boy

March 30

MOORE: Farron and Brian, Tracy, boy

CRAIG: Courtney and Codee Watts, Ceres, boy

GARNER: Sara and Nicholas, Modesto, boy

KHAN: Samina and Muhammad Bilal, Modesto, boy

GUILLEN: Janelle and Alberto Rodriguez, Stockton, girl

March 31

WOLFE: Krystal and Richard, Tracy, boy

DESHIELDS: Torrie and Austin, Ceres, boy

April 1

SOLIS: Jennifer and Rafael, Jr., Modesto, boy

SAINI: Hardeep and Sandeep, Tracy, girl

HILDENBERGER: Nicole and Luke, Lathrop, girl

April 2

HASSELBROOK: Nicole and Brandon, Riverbank, boy

HURTADO: Mrisela and Alberto, Ceres, girl

April 3

MENDEZ: Yolanda and Juran, Newman, boy

DEBOSE: Lashae and Shuron Richardson, Stockton, girl

COLLINS: Katherine and Joseph Christensen, Modesto, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

March 29

VARGAS: Alise, Turlock, girl

BROYER: Nikolet, Turlock, girl

RODRIGUEZ: Nataly, Patterson, girl

March 30

COUTO: Fallon and Gary, Turlock, boy

FERRIS: Destiny, Atwater, boy

March 31

PUENTES-DIAZ: Yaritza and William Canales, Ceres, girl

April 1

DECKER: Jessica, Turlock, boy

April 2

MENDOZA: Vanessa, Hilmar, girl

PIMENTEL: Leticia, Delhi, boy

April 3

CHOATE: Brianna and Seth, Turlock, girl

NICHOLS: Angelica, Denair, boy

April 4

MURPHY: Mariana and Ryyan, Turlock, boy

CORIA: Marlen and Carlos, Livingston, girl

