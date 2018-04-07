Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/08/18)

MODESTO
What: Orchid Roundup
When: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Union Elementary School, 1931 Kiernan Ave.
Info: The Tropical Plant Society of Modesto’s 38th annual show and sale. There will be potting demonstrations and society members available to answer questions. Admission free.
What: Jazz Band Spring Concert
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The MJC department of music event in the Main Auditorium. The 14 member Jazz Band is conducted by Erik Maki and the program includes “Fantasy” by White, White and Del Barrio, “Buy It and Fry It” by Denis DiBlasio, “Manteca” by Dizzy Gillespie and other pieces. Free. For more information, contact Maki at 209-575-6184 or email makie@mjc.edu.
What: Candidate Forum: Stanislaus County District Attorney and Sheriff-Coroner
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters of Stanislaus County hosts this forum, part of the MJC Civic Engagement Project, for voters to meet and ask questions of candidates in the June 5 primary election. In Forum Building room 110, the event is free and open to the public; parking is $2. For more information, call 209-524-1698.
What: Viking Vision – Johansen High School’s 25th anniversary celebration
When: Saturday, April 21, 5 p.m.
Where: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Drive
Info: This free event will feature projects, displays, food and more showcasing the school’s accomplishments from the past 25 years. Concert and dedication of the Andrew Norman Amphitheatre at 7 p.m. For more information, contact Brad Hart at 209-202-4586 or email hart.b@mcs4kids.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture: "From Slavery to the Smithsonian"
When: Saturday, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Sylvia Roberts, local historian and genealogist, will share her research and discovery of the existence of thousands of long-forgotten but well-documented early African-American pioneers, and taking that history to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. Free for museum members, $10 nonmembers. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Info: Meeting will offer information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
