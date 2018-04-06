No big problems as the rain clouds let loose over Modesto

Downtown Modesto was on track to get more than an inch of rain by the end of Friday.
By 5 p.m., 0.84 inches had been recorded by the Modesto Irrigation District, and the National Weather Service predicted between a quarter and a half inch more would fall during the night.
There's a 90 percent chance of additional rain Saturday, the weather service says. New precipitation amounts could be between a quarter and half inch.
"The warm and wet nature of the storm will likely increase snow melt runoff, especially at the lower mountain elevations," according to a weather service update Friday. A flood watch is in effect for the Modesto area until 11 a.m. Sunday.
Turlock Irrigation District, which manages reservoir operations at Don Pedro, reported Thursday that it planned to keep Tuolumne River flows below La Grange Dam at about 4,500 cubic feet per second over the next few days. Friday afternoon, it was about 4,900 cfs.
"We will continue to monitor Dry Creek and, should the area receive a substantial amount of localized rainfall, TID will take steps to maintain river flows to around 4,500 cfs at Ninth Street in Modesto," its update said.
Storm drains in Modesto had some trouble keeping up with the downpour, requiring drivers to take it slow as they drove through street flooding. A police sergeant said shortly before 5 p.m. that there'd been "just a few" traffic-collision calls during the day, and nothing major.
The California Highway Patrol's traffic incident information page online also was free of major crashes in the Modesto area Friday.
Sunday and Monday are expected to be mostly sunny, before a chance of showers returns on a mostly cloudy Tuesday.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, followed by another chance of showers that night and into Thursday.
