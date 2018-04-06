Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/07/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The public is invited to weekly lunch meetings with presentations and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats limited, reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: MJC Positive Speaker Series
When: Thursday, April 12, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Speaker Emmanuel Escamilla, Code X program founder, grew up on the south side of Modesto and studied at Modesto Junior College. He went on to graduate from University of California, Berkeley, and is currently a graduate student at Harvard University. He has been recognized as a McNair Scholar, Harvard Innovation Lab Fellow, Forbes Under 30 Scholar, and has won the Westly Prize for Young Innovators in California. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information, call 209-575-6700.
What: MJC Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Community invited to the screening of the documentary “Dolores” in Forum Building, room 110, part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is $2. The documentary chronicles farm worker rights activist Dolores Huerta and the work she did with Cesar Chavez. For more information, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu or visit mjc.edu/president/cep.
What: Modesto City Schools Student Representative
When: Now through April 16
Where: Online
Info: Modesto City Schools is accepting applications for the student representative to the Board of Education, open to current sophomores and juniors. The student representative also serves as the Inter-High Council president. For more information, contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email at fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors Meeting
When: Wednesday, April 11, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors hold their monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public are welcome to attend. For more information call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
NEWMAN
What: Auditions for “Beauty and the Beast”
When: Tuesday, April 10, 5 p.m.
Where: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St.
Info: Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company seeks students in grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” The auditions will be in the theater. No experience or preparation necessary; audition materials are provided. For more information, call Melanee Wyatt, artistic director, at 209-238-6850, or visit stancoe.org/division/educational-options/yes-company.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee's Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the town of Newman surpassed its goal of raising funds for Liberty Bonds by about $1,500, with $137,500 contributed by 190 residents. Newman was the first town in Stanislaus County to meet and exceed its goal. The countywide goal was $1.095 million.
