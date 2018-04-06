USDA acts against Modesto slaughterhouse, citing 'egregious act' of inhumane handling

A U.S. Department of Agriculture agency took action against a Modesto slaughterhouse last month after a government veterinarian witnessed inhumane handling of cattle.
The violation of the Federal Meat Inspection Act and the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act occurred about noon March 15 at Western Meat Processing, 725 Zeff Road, according to a letter from the USDA to the company's CEO, Frank Lopes.
A veterinarian and a food inspector with the USDA's Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) were observing slaughter operations when they heard a cow cry out, the letter states. They proceeded to an area where employees were standing on a platform above the knock box, or stunning box, trying to move cattle.
One of the employees was repeatedly hitting a cow in the face with a hard plastic rattle paddle mounted on the end of a plastic pole. One manufacturer's description of the tool says, "Steel balls trapped in the paddle allow you to move animals by sound alone."
The letter says the veterinarian told the employee to stop hitting the animal, "but due to the force and increasing intensity of the strikes," the employee did not initially hear the instructions. The vet described the employee as holding the paddle like an ax to strike the animal on the face and nose. "He observed the animal lifting and moving its head away after the impact of the strikes."
The vet halted slaughter operations and notified the plant manager of the inhumane handling incident. The letter to Lopes, from USDA Alameda District Deputy Manager Frank Gillis, calls the incident "an egregious act of inhumane handling of animals in connection with slaughter, as your employee was striking the cow in an aggressive manner."
An FSIS spokeswoman in Washington, D.C., said in a prepared statement to The Bee, that Western Meat was issued a corrective action. The slaughterhouse was allowed to open the next day, March 16, and continue operations "after their proposed corrective actions were accepted by FSIS officials."
She added, "The agency will continue to verify Western Meat Processing’s correction plans until the case is closed out due to the plan’s successful implementation. FSIS will also continue to monitor the establishment to ensure that its processes are in compliance with humane handling regulations."
A request for elaboration on the proposed corrective actions accepted by the FSIS was not answered Friday afternoon.
Speaking earlier Friday in general terms about infractions committed by companies, FSIS public affairs specialist Autumn Canaday said, "The majority are not malicious, it's that somebody has not been trained properly." She indicated that implementing training often is an accepted corrective action.
A request for comment from Western Meat CEO Lopes had not been answered by Friday afternoon.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) reported Thursday that it sent a letter to the Modesto Police Department asking it to investigate and, as appropriate, file criminal charges against Western Meat Processing and the responsible employee.
The letter, addressed to Chief Galen Carroll and animal control Officer John Bear, states in part, "FSIS action does not preempt criminal liability under state law for slaughterhouse workers who perpetrate acts of cruelty to animals."
