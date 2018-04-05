Officers from the California Highway Patrol investigate a collision that injured a pedestrian at Paradise Road and Chicago Avenue just outside of Modesto on Thursday, April 5, 2018. John Holland
Officers from the California Highway Patrol investigate a collision that injured a pedestrian at Paradise Road and Chicago Avenue just outside of Modesto on Thursday, April 5, 2018. John Holland

Separate accidents leave two pedestrians with injuries in Modesto area

By John Holland

April 05, 2018 11:11 PM

Two pedestrians were injured in separate accidents Thursday night in the Modesto area.

The first was reported at about 9 p.m. at McHenry and Granger avenues, said Sgt. Lance Nicolai of the Modesto Police Department. An unidentfiied man suffered two broken legs when he was hit by a car driven by an unidentified woman. Other details were not yet available.

The other accident happened about a half-hour later at Paradise Road and Chicago Avenue. Details were not immediately available from the California Highway Patrol. It responded because the location is just outside the city limit.

