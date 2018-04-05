Separate accidents leave two pedestrians with injuries in Modesto area

Two pedestrians were injured in separate accidents Thursday night in the Modesto area.
The first was reported at about 9 p.m. at McHenry and Granger avenues, said Sgt. Lance Nicolai of the Modesto Police Department. An unidentfiied man suffered two broken legs when he was hit by a car driven by an unidentified woman. Other details were not yet available.
The other accident happened about a half-hour later at Paradise Road and Chicago Avenue. Details were not immediately available from the California Highway Patrol. It responded because the location is just outside the city limit.
Comments