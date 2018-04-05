Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/06/18)

MODESTO
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase, free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: Lecture: Our Place in the Cosmos
When: Friday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) GuhaThakurta, UC Santa Cruz and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun’s ancestral stars. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
What: Candidate Forum: Stanislaus County District Attorney and Sheriff-Coroner
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters Stanislaus County host this forum, part of the MJC Civic Engagement Project, for voters to meet and ask questions of candidates in the June 5 primary election. In Forum Building room 110, the event is free and open to the public; parking is $2. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball
When: Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The American GI Forum invites the public to the 20th annual Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball Scholarship Fundraiser. This formal dress banquet celebrates the veterans in our community from the past, present and future. Proceeds from the event go to help local students and veterans seeking higher education. Cost is $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 209-763-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.
PATTERSON
What: 2018 Patterson Pet Expo
When: Sunday, noon-2 p.m.
Where: True Value Hardware parking lot, 1040 West Las Palmas Ave.
Info: Expo features pet adoptions and other activities. Experts give advice on keeping pets healthy and making them good canine citizens. Food and drinks will be available. For more information call 209-892-3114.
RIVERBANK
What: Meeting of the Compassionate Friends
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: 2201 Morrill Road
Info: This support group is for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause and meets the second Monday of each month. First time attendees are encouraged to call 209-622-6786 before attending or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
SCHOLARSHIPS
What: U.S. Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
When: Deadline: Sunday, April 8
Where: Online
Info: The 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands a chance to win cash prizes while learning how the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution has helped shape their education. The theme of the contest is “The 14th Amendment 150 Years After Ratification: What Does Equal Protection Mean to Students?” Students are asked to write an essay and/or produce a video focusing on how Congress and the federal courts have applied the Equal Protection Clause to education. For more information, contact Kari Kelso 916-930-4157 or email kkelso@ce9.uscourts.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Turlock Library, 550 Minaret Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-847-4204.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced by the chief engineer for the Oakdale Irrigation District, R. E. Harley, that the snow pack in the Stanislaus River watershed registered about 17 percent ahead of the previous year’s mark, when it was recorded at 130 percent of normal. The snow pack was gauged by PG&E workers and observers from Yosemite National Park.
