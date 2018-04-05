Pelandale Avenue is closed between McHenry Avenue and Tully Road at least through midafternoon Thursday, April 5.
News

Steer clear of Pelandale between Tully and McHenry, Modesto police say

By Deke Farrow

April 05, 2018 09:00 AM

Don't plan to drive Pelandale Avenue between Tully Road and McHenry Avenue for the bulk of the day, Modesto police are advising the public.

"There will be zero access," the Police Department posted on Facebook.

"It's my understanding a contractor working for PG&E ruptured a water line and a gas line," Lt. Mark Weiglein said.

The avenue has been closed at Tully and McHenry and is expected to remain so until about 3 p.m. Parents of Big Valley Christian School students have been advised to use the Tully Road entrance.

