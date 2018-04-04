Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/05/18)

MODESTO
What: Recovery International Meeting
When: Fridays, 7 p.m.
Where: Geneva Presbyterian Church, 1229 E. Fairmont Ave.
Info: Public invited to meeting with group that offers self-help training in psychiatric aftercare. Along with weekly local groups, there are Web-and telephone-based groups. For more information contact Dave at 209-247-2620 or visit www.recoveryinternational.org.
What: Día de los niños/ Día de los libros
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-847-4204.
What: MJC Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Community invited to the screening of the documentary “Dolores” in Forum Building, room 110, part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is $2. The documentary chronicles farm worker rights activist Dolores Huerta and the work she did with Cesar Chavez. For more information, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu or visit mjc.edu/president/cep.
What: Modesto City Schools Student Representative
When: Now through April 16
Where: Online
Info: Modesto City Schools is accepting applications for the student representative to the Board of Education, open to current sophomores and juniors. The student representative also serves as the Inter-High Council president. For more information, contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email at fortuna.b@mcs4kids.com or visit www.mcs4kids.com.
JAMESTOWN
What: Veterans Bike and Car Show
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road
Info: The Vietnam Veterans of America, Sonora 391, invites the public to its annual bike and car show with live music, food and more. Parking is $5. Proceeds fund local scholarships, area veterans and community outreach efforts. For more information call Patrick at 209-740-5304 or Rodger at 209-480-8423 or visit vietnamveterans391.org.
TURLOCK
What: Auditions for “Beauty and the Beast”
When: Thursday, noon
Where: California State University, Stanislaus, 1 University Circle
Info: Youth Entertainment Stage (YES) Company seeks students in grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” The auditions will be in the theater. No experience or preparation necessary; audition materials are provided. For more information, call Melanee Wyatt, artistic director, at 209-238-6850, or visit stancoe.org/division/educational-options/yes-company.
50 YEARS AGO: On the day after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a memorial service was held in his honor in the Modesto Junior College Auditorium, drawing more than 1,000 people. Several area pastors attended and the keynote speaker was MJC President Roy J. Mikalson, who said “With problems America is facing, the Vietnam War and economics, a much worse crisis is in human relations and understanding. We are here today to commemorate someone who was trying to do something about this crisis among all people.”
