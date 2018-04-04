As storm approaches, why Caltrans cautions people to stay clear of Highway 132 work

A late-season storm is expected to bring rain to much of Northern California starting Thursday, including 1 to 2 inches in Modesto, slightly more than 3 inches in Sonora and much more at higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada.
This comes after a bigger storm walloped the Sierra Nevada and foothills in late March, bringing heavy rain over a short period of time. For example, the National Weather Service reported 7.12 inches fell over two days in Groveland.
The storm caused flooding and damage, including washing out a roughly 60-foot section of Highway 132 west of Coulterville and the dirt under sections of nearby Highway 49.
And a man and a woman were believed to be swept away by flood waters in separate incidents in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday there were no new developments.
The latest storm is expected to start Thursday and reach its full strength Friday night through Saturday before tapering off late Saturday and ending early Sunday, said meteorologist Mike Kochasic in the weather service's Sacramento office. He said the Bay Area can expect 2 to 3 inches of rain, the Central Valley 1 to 3 inches and the Sierra Nevada 3 to 7 inches.
"It's still a pretty strong storm for this time of the year," he said. This is an atmospheric river storm because it is tapping into tropical moisture.
Kochasic said just a few inches of snow is predicted at elevations above 8,000 feet. He said storm runoff combined with melting snow is expected to cause flooding along rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas.
But the Turlock Irrigation District does not expect to increase flows from its Don Pedro Reservoir into the Tuolumne River, which is well below flood stage. "We are monitoring conditions and, should it become necessary, will adjust our operations accordingly," TID spokesman Calvin Curtin said.
California Department of Transportation spokesman Rick Estrada said more rain could complicate and delay repairs of highways 132 and 49.
“We are installing additional measures to control rain water on the site (of the Highway 132 repairs)," he said in a statement, "and we will be covering our excavated soil to prevent erosion and to keep our material from getting too wet. We’ll monitor the site throughout the storm."
He said as of last week Caltrans expected it could take one to two months to repair the highways.
Estrada said there is a detour around the washed-out section of Highway 132, but said Highway 49 remains closed for several miles north and south of Coulterville.
Estrada said Caltrans has received reports that people are walking and bicycling past where Highway 132 is closed to look at the damaged section. He said Caltrans strongly advises them not to do that because it's a construction site and puts them at risk.
The latest storm should help what has been a poor rain year in Modesto, with the Modesto Irrigation District reporting 5.45 inches of rain. Modesto gets 12.15 inches in an average rain year, from July 1 through June 30, according to the district.
But there could be more rain coming. Kochasic — the weather service meteorologist — said there is a chance for heavy rain across Northern California on Tuesday and Wednesday.
