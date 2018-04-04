Female pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Tully Road in Modesto

A female pedestrian was killed Tuesday night when struck by a vehicle on Tully Road in Modesto.
Modesto Fire Department Engine 11 was dispatched at 10:35 p.m. to Tully at Morada Drive, just north of Rumble Road. The crew arrived to find police performing CPR on the pedestrian; it took over patient care.
An American Medical Response ambulance crew arrived and assessed the woman, who was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman remained on scene, police said.
No additional information was immediately available Wednesday morning. Police continue to investigate the crash.
