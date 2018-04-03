Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/04/18)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Dance to the Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee. Sandwich and chips for $5. Dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: Lecture: Our Place in the Cosmos
When: Friday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) Guha Thakurta, UC Santa Cruz and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun’s ancestral stars. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
What: Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball
When: Saturday, April 7, 5 p.m. to midnight
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The American GI Forum invites the public to this 20th annual scholarship fundraiser. The formal-dress banquet celebrates veterans in our community from the past, present and future. Proceeds help local students and veterans seeking higher education. Cost is $60 per person or $600 for a table 10. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-763-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.
What: MJC Positive Speaker Series
When: Thursday, April 12, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Speaker Emmanuel Escamilla, Code X program founder, grew up on the south side of Modesto and studied at Modesto Junior College. He went on to graduate from University of California, Berkeley, and is currently a graduate student at Harvard University. He has been recognized as a McNair Scholar, Harvard Innovation Lab Fellow, Forbes Under 30 Scholar, and has won the Westly Prize for Young Innovators in California. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information, call 209-575-6700.
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Info: Meeting will offer information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
OAKDALE
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Thursday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will mark Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book, a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. Children will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-847-4204.
What: U.S. Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
When: Deadline: Sunday
Where: Online
Info: The 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands a chance to win cash prizes while learning how the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution has helped shape their education. The theme of the contest is “The 14th Amendment 150 Years After Ratification: What Does Equal Protection Mean to Students?” Students are asked to write an essay and/or produce a video focusing on how Congress and the federal courts have applied the Equal Protection Clause to education. For more information, contact Kari Kelso 916-930-4157 or email kkelso@ce9.uscourts.gov.
40 YEARS AGO: It was reported that “Annie Hall” won best picture at the 50th Academy Awards . The comedy about the frustrations of love was written, directed and starred Woody Allen, alongside Diane Keaton. Former Modesto resident George Lucas’s film, “Star Wars,” won the most awards with six in the creative arts categories. At that time, “Star Wars” was the highest grossing film of all time.
