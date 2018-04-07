Has the time arrived to provide 24-7 bathrooms for Modesto's homeless?

Two homeless advocates say they will seek help from the city of Modesto and others to establish 24-7 public bathrooms for the homeless.
Their effort is in its very early stages and many details need to be worked out, including finding the funding. But they are considering such proposals as extending the hours and days of operation of existing public bathrooms — such as the Modesto Transportation Center in downtown and park bathrooms — or using portable bathrooms.
They say the bathrooms will need to be monitored to ensure they are used for their intended purpose, kept clean and not damaged.
"I want to get the community engaged in this discussion and do something," said Frank Ploof, who has been working on homeless issues and with the homeless for several years. "It's not rocket science. It's the right thing to do. Everyone has to go, and no one likes to go in the public."
His partner in the project — retired Modesto Junior College biology professor Richard Anderson — agreed and added it's also a matter of public health.
"I'm a microbiologist," said Anderson, who is the videographer, producer and editor of the documentary "Homeless in Modesto," which debuted last month at Modesto Junior College. "I know San Diego has been going through a hepatitis A outbreak (the majority of those sickened have been homeless people and drug addicts). It could happen here, too."
The proposal is Anderson's idea, one he did initial work on a few years ago and has now taken up after finishing the documentary.
Homeless weigh in on topic
The proposal drew mixed responses from some homeless people.
Homeless couple Carla Morgan and Kelvin McCracken said they rely on the good will of those businesses that let the homeless use their bathrooms, but still have to relieve themselves outdoors at times. For instance, McCracken has had to defecate behind bushes. He said it's embarrassing not to have a bathroom.
"I think it would be awesome," McCracken said about the proposal, which Morgan also supports.
But a homeless man who declined to give his name said there already are lots of options. "There is the library, grocery stores, the bus station (the transportation center), parks," said the man, who was reading a paperback Wednesday evening across the street from the library.
Still, there are limitations. The city closes the majority of its 53 park bathrooms in the winter, something it's been doing for about a decade to save money.
Park bathrooms also can be closed because they have been vandalized or damaged. They also can be used for drug use and other bad behavior. This has been a big problem for the city and residents who use the parks.
Businesses can be reluctant to let the homeless use their bathrooms, and bathrooms in government buildings are not open 24-7.
Homeless people urinating and defecating in public is among the top complaints the Police Department hears about the homeless. Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said the complaints come from businesses in areas where the homeless are concentrated: in downtown and along the McHenry Avenue corridor.
House of Carpets Carpet One co-owner Jeff Cowan said his McHenry Avenue business cleans up human waste often on a daily basis, though sometimes it might be three or four weeks before someone defecates on the property.
"It's an issue, no question," Cowan said, adding his business has been a longtime supporter of efforts to help the less fortunate and the city. "It not just Modesto and McHenry. It's everywhere (in other cities). Our frustration is the lack of respect of private property. ... It's definitely a problem that needs to be addressed, but the devil is in the details."
Cowan said his business extended the chain-link fence from its rear parking lot along the south side of its building about a couple of years ago because homeless people were sleeping under the building's overhang and leaving behind messes: leftover food, clothes, trash and human waste.
The fence is topped with razor wire, and Cowan said it has greatly reduced the number of homeless people who sleep on his property.
But the homeless still sleep there. Morgan and McCracken and a friend were bedding down for the night Wednesday evening along the building's south side where the fence ends when they spoke with The Bee. They move from place to place so they don't draw attention, and McCracken — who had a broom with him and was sweeping where they would spend the night — said they clean up after themselves.
Plan to address City Council
Anderson said he and Ploof plan to speak to the City Council late this month about their proposal. Anderson said he expects other homeless advocates to join the effort. He said he also believes the time is right for this because of Focus on Prevention, the communitywide initiative Stanislaus County launched a few years ago to deal with homelessness.
But there may not be the political will to put in public bathrooms, especially in downtown whose supporters may have a different vision for the future of the city center. There also is sentiment among some that the community already provides many services for the homeless and the focus should be on helping them get off the street.
Anderson and Ploof plan to speak with the Downtown Modesto Partnership. DOMO CEO Josh Bridegroom said the problem may not be a lack of bathrooms but the mental stability of some homeless people and how they misuse the restrooms.
"I'm happy to talk," Bridegroom said, "but we need to make sure the solution really means something. It's a big expense, a big endeavor."
The proposal has the support of Councilwomen Jenny Kenoyer and Kristi Ah You, who say providing the homeless with a basic service and help out of homelessness are not mutually exclusive.
As managing director of Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes, Ah You has direct experience with the problem. She said there is human waste left at the McHenry Avenue funeral home about once a week.
She said she'd like the city to open its park bathrooms 24-7 and have them monitored, for instance by park rangers. She added that providing the homeless with bathrooms lessens the impact of homelessness on businesses and the community.
