Authorities identify man whose body was found in canal near Ceres

The body of a 57-year-old Hughson man was discovered in a canal northeast of Ceres.
Rosendo Garcia Aguilar was identified Tuesday as the victim pulled from the Turlock Irrigation District canal that runs along Hatch Road just east of Gilbert Road, according to Sgt. Anthony Bejaran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called to the area on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. on a report that a body was in the canal. When they arrived, they found Aguilar's body and pulled it from the water.
There was no immediate information as to how his body got there or how long he might have been deceased.
Bejaran said the department is conducting a death investigation, meaning it's classified neither as a homicide nor suspicious death at this point. Detectives will rule on that once an autopsy is complete.
