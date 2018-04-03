Power lines, interior wall hinder firefighters at Yosemite Blvd. business in Modesto

As warm weather heralds swimming-pool season, one of a series of fires along Modesto's Yosemite Boulevard was bad for Gordo's Pool City but could have been much worse.
The 2 a.m. Tuesday fire at the 2015 Yosemite building was the third of four blazes in the area in just over two hours, Modesto Fire Department Support/EMS Division Chief Tim Tietjen said.
The department's Engine 3 crew had just finished extinguishing a fire at a clothing donation box outside Yosemite Lanes, 2301 Yosemite, when it was dispatched to a garbage bin fire off to the side of Gordo's, Tietjen said. The crew put out that fire and was on its way to another call when it spotted smoke back toward Yosemite.
Taking an alley off Phoenix Avenue, the firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the single-story structure owned by Gordo's. "They attempted to extinguish it with the water they had, but it was pretty well advanced into the building," Tietjen said, "so they requested additional resources."
Fallen live power lines in the alley kept crews from effectively fighting the blaze from that position, so an interior attack was launched. But firefighters learned that the front of the building — rented out for office and meeting spaces, Tietjen said — is walled off from the rear, which is inaccessible from inside.
The Modesto Irrigation District shut down the live lines, letting fire crews pull a hose line to the back side of the building. They finished extinguishing the blaze, which resulted in an estimated $80,000 loss to property stored in the building and $20,000 to the structure itself.
"Property saved is estimated at $1 million, as crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the showroom and office of the pool business," the Modesto Fire incident report said.
The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the Gordo's fire and the others in the area between 12:45 and 2:52 a.m. The final one was dispatched as a trash fire in the 2500 block of Yosemite near the Stop n' Save store, Tietjen said.
