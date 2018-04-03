Power lines, interior wall hinder firefighters at Yosemite Blvd. business in Modesto

SHARE COPY LINK Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire crews battled a fire at Gordo's Pool City on 2015 Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto at 2 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2018. Modesto Fire Department Jim Silva

Modesto, Ceres and Stanislaus Consolidated Fire crews battled a fire at Gordo's Pool City on 2015 Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto at 2 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2018. Modesto Fire Department Jim Silva