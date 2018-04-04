Rental prices continue to climb in Modesto. 'There is just no inventory.'

It's still a landlord's market in Modesto, with apartment rents rising 7 percent in the last year, and the increases are expected to continue.
The average monthly rent for a Modesto apartment rose from $1,083 to $1,159 from March 2017 to March 2018, according to RentCafe, a nationwide apartment search website.
For some context, RentCafe has reported that the average rent in Modesto was $788 in December 2013. That means the average rent has risen by $371 in a little over four years.
RentCafe's data are for market-rate apartment complexes with 50 or more units, and the average rent is what complexes are asking new tenants to pay.
RentCafe reported the average rent for a studio apartment in March was $831 (up 7.2 percent in a year), $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment (up 8.4 percent), $1,253 for two bedrooms (up 5.9 percent) and $1,391 for three bedrooms (up 4.8 percent).
A local real estate professional said renters can expect more increases in all types of rental housing.
"The market is (very) tight right now," said Hilary Leffler, vice president of residential management at Modesto-based Liberty Property Management, which manages rental properties from Oakland to La Grange and from Fresno to Sacramento. "There is just no inventory. ... I don't see a lot of vacancies."
Leffler said the only exception is among more expensive rental houses, which she said are taking longer to rent. These houses are more expensive because of their size, quality and location.
Rents have risen in Modesto and elsewhere in the Northern San Joaquin Valley as Bay Area residents are being driven out by high housing costs and moving here.
RentCafe just issued its report for March rents. The report tracked the rental market in 250 cities.
Rents continued to climb in the Central Valley with an average rent of $1,298 in Sacramento (a 7.2 percent increase), $1,085 in Stockton (up 5.1 percent) and $991 in Fresno (up 5 percent). The report did not include Turlock, Manteca and Merced.
RentCafe reported San Francisco had the highest rent in California at $3,433 (a 2.4 percent increase). Among other Bay Area cities, the average rent was $2,637 in San Jose (up 2.6 percent), $2,327 in Fremont (up 2.3 percent) and $2,043 in Hayward (up 3.8 percent).
