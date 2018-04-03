Woman walking bike across Ninth Street in Modesto dies after being struck

A Modesto woman died from her injuries after being struck by a car while pushing her bike across North Ninth Street on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Ninth, between Carver Road and the Highway 99 overpass. Vanessa Julian, 34, was pushing her bike when she was struck by a northbound 2015 Hyundai Veloster driven by Louis Bowman, 27, of Modesto. Julian was not in a crosswalk, police say.
Emergency medical personnel began lifesaving measures as they rushed Julian to Doctors Medical Center. A short time later, officers were told the injuries proved fatal.
Bowman remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
A collision investigation is in the early stages. Evidence is being examined and additional witnesses are sought. At this time, police say, neither drug or alcohol impairment appears to be a factor in the collision. No information was immediately available on the speed at which Bowman was driving.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Randy Raduechel at 209-572-9154 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
