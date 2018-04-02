Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/03/18)

MODESTO
What: Auditions for “Beauty and the Beast”
When: Wednesday, 4 p.m.
Where: Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Dr.
Info: Youth Entertainment Stage — “YES” Company — is seeking students in grades 7-12 to be actors, singers, dancers and crew for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” The auditions will be in the theatre at Johansen High School and other locations and days throughout the county. Attendance at only one audition is required. No experience or preparation necessary. All audition materials are provided. For more information, call Melanee Wyatt, YES Company founding artistic director, at 209-238-6850, or visit stancoe.org/division/educational-options/yes-company.
What: Concert: “Synthchronicity”
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Department of Music presents “Synthchronicity,” an electronic music concert, in the Music Recital Hall on East Campus. The concert is open to the public and admission is free with donations gratefully accepted. Campus parking is available in student lots for $2. The concert features original electronic music compositions created by student composers from the MJC electronic music classes and the MJC Electronic Music Club. The composers featured are Jacob Austin, Paul Morgan, Gabriel Parra, Denarly Reyes and Samuel Vigil. The MJC Electronic Music Studio director, David Dow, will also be performing. For more information, contact Professor Dow at 209-575-6078 or email at dowd@mjc.edu.
What: Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, April 12, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The MJC Civic Engagement Project invites the community to screening of the documentary film “Dolores” in Forum Building, Room 110. The event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student parking lots. The documentary chronicles the work done by farm worker rights activist Dolores Huerta, and the work she did with Cesar Chavez. This documentary provides an intimate look at Huerta and reveals the personal sacrifices that can come with committing one’s life to a cause. For more information on MJC’s Civic Engagement Project, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu or visit mjc.edu/president/cep.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Fair Board of Directors meeting
When: Second Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Calaveras County Fair Board of Directors holds its monthly meeting on the second Wednesday of the month, with the exceptions of May, July and December. Meetings are held in the Administration Building’s Board Room. Members of the public and stakeholders are welcome to attend. For more information, call 209-736-2561 or visit frogtown.org.
JAMESTOWN
What: Veterans Bike and Car Show
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road
Info: The Vietnam Veterans of America Sonora #391 invites the public to its annual Bike and Car Show. The event is open to all makes, models and years; show entries are $30 before Friday, April 6, after $35. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the event will feature live music, food and more. Parking is $5. All fee and proceeds go to fund local scholarships, area veterans and community outreach efforts by the Sonora branch. For more information, call Patrick at 209-740-5304 or Rodger at 209-480-8423 or visit vietnamveterans391.org.
OAKDALE
What: Día de los niños/ Día de los libros
When: Tuesday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Library, 151 S. First Ave.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will celebrate Día de los niños/ Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book this spring. Día is a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy for every child, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. In addition, each child will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. For more information call 209-847-4204.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that Grace Davis High School Boys Track and Field athlete, Larry Rogers, broke several records at the 15th Stanislaus County Track and Field Meet at Modesto Junior College. Rogers set records in the 100 (10.79) and 200 (21.90) meter runs and ran the anchor leg of the Spartans’ record-setting 400 relay team (43.40). He broke the 10-year-old 200-meter run record of 22.40, which had been held by Larry Farriester of Ceres High School. Downey’s Suzy Powell passed her previous mark in discus by 20 feet, throwing 167 feet, 7 inches.
