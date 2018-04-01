Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/02/18)

MODESTO
What: Lecture: Our Place in the Cosmos
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science invites the community to the free lecture, “Our Place in the Cosmos,” by Puragra (Raja) GuhaThakurta, Ph.D., professor at UC Santa Cruz and Lick Observatory, and TEDx speaker. The presentation is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Hawking. He will use the latest astronomical images, animations and videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the sun’s ancestral stars. The presentation will be in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus. For more information, visit modestoscience.wordpress.com or the Facebook page.
What: Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball
When: Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The American GI Forum invites the public to the 20th annual Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball Scholarship Fundraiser. This formal dress banquet celebrates the veterans in our community from the past, present and future. Proceeds from the event go to help local students and veterans seeking higher education. Cost is $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10. For more information, or to purchase tickets, call 209-763-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.
What: Used Book Sale collection
When: Through spring
Where: Call to arrange pickup and dropoff
Info: The Friends of the Modesto Library (FOML) is collecting books for its annual Used Book Sale. FOML promotes goodwill and support for the library. Funds raised by the book sale are used to enhance programs like Story Time and other children’s programs. The Friends do not accept textbooks, encyclopedias or damaged books. The public may deliver items for the book sale to the Modesto Library, mark the bag or box “Friends Book Sale”. For more information or to schedule a pickup of donations, call Pat at 209 985-7156.
EMPIRE
What: Día de los niños/Día de los libros
When: Tuesday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Where: Empire Library, 18 South Abbie St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Library will celebrate Día de los niños/Día de los libros, or Day of the Child/Day of the Book this spring. Día is a national celebration that emphasizes the importance of literacy for every child, regardless of linguistic or cultural background. This year’s theme is “Wild About Books.” Each branch will host a bilingual Story Time, crafts and activities. In addition, each child will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. For more information, call 209-524-5505.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women’s Club luncheon/meeting
When: Tuesday, Noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Oakdale Women’s Club invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings, the first Tuesday of each month through May. The club is for women whose goal is to promote civic improvements to Oakdale. The meeting will feature a “Ladies-Only” Easter egg hunt and installation of the new board. All members attending are always welcome to bring a guest. Lunch is $16, and reservations are required. For more information, or to make a reservation, call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
SCHOLARSHIPS
What: U.S. Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
When: Deadline: Sunday, April 8
Where: Online
Info: The 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands a chance to win cash prizes while learning how the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution has helped shape their education. The theme of the contest is “The 14th Amendment 150 Years After Ratification: What Does Equal Protection Mean to Students?” Students are asked to write an essay and/or produce a video focusing on how Congress and the federal courts have applied the Equal Protection Clause to education. For more information, contact Kari Kelso 916-930-4157 or email kkelso@ce9.uscourts.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee’s Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
