Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (04/01/18)

MODESTO
What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites anoyone service member that served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science solloquium will feature the topic: “Math in Poetry.” The subject is presented by Heidi Fernandez Meyer, MJC mathematics professor, in the Science Community Center, Room 115. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The meeting will feature guest speaker Monica Ojcius, is the Executive Director of Community Hospice and a select group of panelists, share their insight and approach to non-profit board management. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers; registration is requested by Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The Ceres Women’s Club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to Noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Info: Meeting will give information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
JAMESTOWN
What: Veterans Bike and Car Show
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne Co. Sherrif’s Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Rd.
Info: The Vietnam Veterans of America - Sonora #391 invites the public to its annual Bike and Car Show. The event is open to all makes, models and years; show entries are $30 before Friday, April 6 - after $35. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the event will feature live music, food and more. Parking is $5. All fee and proceeds go to fund local scholarships, area veterans and community outreach efforts by the VVA - Sonora branch #391. For more information call Patrick at 209-740-5304 or Rodger at 209-480-8423 or visit vietnamveterans391.org.
SONORA
What: Off-highway Vehicle Comment Period
When: Deadline: Monday
Where: Online
Info: Stanislaus National Forest public comment period on preliminary 2019 off-highway vehicle grant applications. Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed three draft grant applications proposing three off-highway vehicle projects for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. View the Stanislaus National Forest grant applications at http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx. For information or questions related to the applications, contact Public Service staff officer Miguel Macias at 209-965-3434, ext 5311.
