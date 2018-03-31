Men to mobilize in Modesto against sex trafficking

Hundreds of men and their families will be stepping up, stepping out and taking a stand against sex trafficking on April 7 along Modesto’s busy McHenry Avenue.
The “#iamchange Freedom Walk” event marks the official launch of a men’s movement by Without Permission, the Modesto-based nonprofit that is leading the battle against human trafficking in the San Joaquin Valley.
“Men must and should lead the effort in eliminating the demand for this horrific crime often referred to as modern day slavery,” says Ceto Ortiz, a member of Without Permission’s board.
Why men? To Remi Adeleke, an actor and former Navy SEAL who will be the event’s special guest, the answer is simple: Because men are a major part of the problem, they need to a major part of the solution.
“Men are the primary contributors to sexual trafficking,” he explains. “On average men watch more pornography than women. According to Fight The New Drug (organization), 72 percent of online pornography watchers are men, while 28 percent are women. Also, men solicit prostitutes at a far higher rate than women. If we can get men to step up, and advocate against the use and promulgation of acts like pornography and prostitution that contribute to sex trafficking, we can have a deeper impact.”
The goal of the Freedom Walk, Ortiz notes, is to build awareness of the problem and achieve change.
“I’m convinced people are not fully educated about human trafficking for sex and don’t believe it’s as big of a problem as it really is,” he says. “The idea that it is exclusive to countries outside the United States is a fallacy. It is a universal crisis.
“In California, the Bay Area, Sacramento and Los Angeles especially are hot spots for importing victims,” Ortiz continues. “The crisis crept into the Central Valley, including Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, years ago and (it) must be stopped.”
He and event organizers hope the Freedom Walk will help accomplish that by drawing “men of integrity and valor who proclaim to have a high degree of moral compass” from Bakersfield to the south and Galt to the north.
They anticipate as many as 1,000 men, women and children participating – and hope it will be the start of a massive mobilization of men to end sex trafficking.
“It all starts with one step,” says the Rev. Brian Hunt, lead pastor at Crossroads Grace Community Church in Manteca. “A walk will not end sex trafficking, but it will be a giant step in the right direction. It will be a step forward instead of backwards. It will be a step into the fray and not into the strip clubs. It will be a step toward freedom and not the slavery of young women and men. It will be step into the fight instead of back in the shadows. It will be a step.”
“I hope the eyes of many are opened and (they will) support the fight against this crime,” Ortiz adds. “I hope that victims are rescued as a result and that those who are responsible for trafficking victims will leave and never return.”
The event will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. at Centenary Church, located on McHenry Avenue between Norwegian and Tokay avenues. In addition to the walk itself, the family friendly event will feature remarks by Adeleke, as well as police patrol units on display, bounce houses for children and food trucks.
The event is free; advance registration is encouraged online at https://iamchange.today; same day check-in will be available at the event. The first 500 men to register will receive a #iamchange hat. Sponsorship opportunities also are available by calling 209-622-0156.
Without Permission uses a three-point approach of prevention, justice and restoration to identify rescue and restore victims of sex trafficking, collaborate with an array of public and private agencies and organizations, and educate youth and adults to prevent victimization.
Since its founding in 2010, Without Permission has grown from a two-person operation to more than 50 staff and volunteers and has served more than 360 victims of sex trafficking. Over the past two years, the organization has trained more than 22,000 people at nearly 300 events at school and college campuses, civic organizations, churches and law enforcement agencies.
Without Permission was named California District 12 Non-Profit of the Year for 2017.
For more on Without Permission and the battle against sex trafficking, go to www.withoutpermission.org. For more on the men’s movement, go to www.iamchange.today.
Vasché is former editor of The Modesto Bee and Executive Director of Pinnacle Forum Modesto.
#iamchange Freedom Walk
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m., April 7
WHERE: Centenary Church, McHenry Avenue, between Norwegian and Tokay, Modesto
COST: Free; register in advance at www.iamchange.today or at the event
CALL: 209-622-0156
ONLINE: www.iamchange.today
