Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/31/18)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair
When: Monday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The second annual Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair, hosted by Community Hospice, will provide a “one stop shop” means of support and empowerment to all caregivers in Stanislaus County. The fair will offer a continental breakfast, health screenings, community vendors and more, all free of charge. Featured presentations will include financial planning, behavioral issues and caregiving, Advanced Health Care Directives and funeral planning. For more information, visit stancaregiverfair.wixsite.com/2ndannual.
What: Public Review: AP European and U.S. History Materials
When: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pearson Education Center, 500 Locust St.
Info: Modesto City Schools’ proposed high school AP European History and AP U.S. History curriculum will be available for public and staff review. Per Board Policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection. For more information contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977 or email Fortuna.B@monet.k12.ca.us.
What: Lecture: Our Place in the Cosmos
When: Friday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) Guha Thakurta, UC Santa Cruz and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun's ancestral stars. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
What: Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball
When: Saturday, April 7, 5 p.m. to midnight
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The American GI Forum invites the public to this 20th annual scholarship fundraiser. The formal-dress banquet celebrates veterans in our community from the past, present and future. Proceeds help local students and veterans seeking higher education. Cost is $60 per person or $600 for a table 10. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-763-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.
CERES
What: Ceres Women’s Club lunch meeting
When: First Tuesdays, 11 a.m.
Where: My Garden Cafe, 2535 E. Whitmore Ave.
Info: The club invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The club mission is to help support Ceres and Central Valley high schools and 10 other agencies through scholarships for those in need. For more information, call Carmen Ingols at 209-632-6497 or email rccgingols@gmail.com.
OAKDALE
Who: Oakdale Women's Club luncheon/meeting
When: Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Golf & Country Club, 243 N. Stearns Road
Info: The club, which promotes civic improvements in the City of Oakdale, invites the public to its lunch buffet meetings the first Tuesday of each month through May. This month’s meeting will feature a “Ladies-Only” Easter Egg Hunt and installation of the new board. Lunch is $16; reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation call 209-342-0281 or email owc501@yahoo.com.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: Applebee’s Restaurant, 2501 Fulkerth Road
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
