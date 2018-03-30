Seven minors safely escape Modesto fire that claims pet dog

A fire that killed a dog and did serious damage to an east Modesto home began when a teen forgot to turn off a stove burner and remove a pot of boiling oil after frying potatoes, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
Seven juveniles — a teenage brother and sister, three siblings under age 10 and two visiting children — escaped the blaze uninjured, Battalion Chief Darin Jesberg said Friday.
The fire, called in at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, started in the kitchen and damaged three rooms. The house is on the 1700 block of Wylie, just west of Rose Avenue.
The initial report indicated a stove was on fire and the occupants were evacuating. Firefighters later learned the male teen had attempted to re-enter the house to rescue a dog.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the front of the single-story home and the children all outside. They reported their dog was still in the house.
Firefighters quickly contained the fire, Jesberg said. They searched the house and found the dog dead inside the room where the five younger children had been. The room is behind the kitchen. "We're still scratching our heads. This could have been so much worse," Jesberg said.
Apparently, the male teen went to his bedroom, one of the rooms farthest from the kitchen, after cooking, Jesberg. The teen girl also was in her room, not near the kitchen. When the children in the room adjacent to the kitchen discovered the fire, one went to alert the teens, Jesberg said.
The older youths quickly got the younger ones out.
The parents of the teens and three of the children were out at the time of the fire. The mother was at a night class and the father was at work in Sonora, Jesberg said.
As the parents were making their way home, their three younger children went to a relative's home, the two visiting children apparently went home and the teens remained on scene.
The Red Cross provided the family with a Visa debit card containing enough money to help a family of seven, Jesberg said, and the Fire Department gave it a SAVE (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency) card provided by the California Fire Foundation to help with food, clothing or other needs.
The value of the home is estimated at $300,000, Jesberg said, and the preliminary estimate of the damage is $100,000 to the structure and $30,000 to contents.
