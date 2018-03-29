Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/30/18)

MODESTO
What: Children’s Spring Festival
When: Friday, 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: Maddux Youth Center, 615 Sierra Drive
Info: Area families are invited to this free event that will feature games, kids activities and an egg hunt for children ages 2-13. For more information call 209-341-2950.
What: Stop the Bleed: Bleeding Control Basic Course
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Doctors Medical Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.
Info: Free program designed to teach non-medically trained community members how to control bleeding while awaiting first responders. There will be three 1 1/2 hour classes starting at 9 a.m. Recommended for ages 12 and older, or by parental discretion. For more information or RSVP call 209-573-6151 or visit www.bleedingcontrol.org.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, April 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The meeting will feature guest speaker Monica Ojcius, executive director of Community Hospice, and a select group of panelists who will share their insight and approach to nonprofit board management. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Living History Day
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will be transported back in time every second Saturday as docents recreate life in a California Gold Rush town. Art exhibits include a carpenter’s shop, print shop and textile shop. The event is free with general museum admission, $7 adults, $3 for children. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Info: Meeting will offer information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
SCHOLARSHIPS
What: U.S. Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
When: Deadline: Sunday
Where: Online
Info: The 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands a chance to win cash prizes while learning how the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution has helped shape their education. The theme of the contest is “The 14th Amendment 150 Years After Ratification: What Does Equal Protection Mean to Students?” Students are asked to write an essay and/or produce a video focusing on how Congress and the federal courts have applied the Equal Protection Clause to education. For more information, contact Kari Kelso 916-930-4157 or email kkelso@ce9.uscourts.gov.
TURLOCK
What: Call For Artists
When: Deadline: Sunday, at 5 p.m.
Where: Online
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center seeks work for its next exhibition, “Farms and Fields,” a juried, all-media show that celebrates the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. For more information or to sign up visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Modesto War Price and Rationing Board clarified a provision in the gas rationing program related to a mileage regulation ban on attending funerals, visiting the sick and making trips on personal business. According to section 1394.7851 of the gas provision rules, a family was allowed 90 miles of convenience driving a month by using their ration coupon books for the purpose taking care of sick relatives, going to the doctor and going grocery shopping.
