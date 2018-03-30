Easter comes early for 1,000 kids, thanks to Modesto couple

About 1,000 children in the Modesto area received an early Easter surprise this week – baskets filled with goodies and toys.
The Easter baskets were donated by Steve and Ann Endsley of Modesto and given to youths at schools and after-school program centers, according to Oscar Cabello, district manager at Wells Fargo, who helped hand out the bounty.
“They (the Endsleys) wanted to get these baskets in the hands of our children in the area that would appreciate these gifts,” Cabello said.
The colorful baskets – with treasures geared for boys or girls – were handed out at three schools in Modesto and one in Turlock, as well as at five Boys & Girls Clubs locations and The Salvation Army Red Shield Center.
Wells Fargo team members, community leader Jeremiah Williams and Boy Scout Troop 13 joined in to hand out the gifts. Cabello said they also spoke to the children about the importance of helping others.
“We talked a little about giving back,” he said, “how this was a family that had done well who wanted to give back (to the community).”
