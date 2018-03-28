Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/29/18)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair
When: Monday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Never miss a local story.
Info: The second annual Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair, hosted by Community Hospice, will provide a “one stop shop” means of support and empowerment to all caregivers in Stanislaus County. The fair will offer a continental breakfast, health screenings, community vendors and more, all free of charge. Featured presentations will include financial planning, behavioral issues and caregiving, Advanced Health Care Directives and funeral planning. For more information, visit stancaregiverfair.wixsite.com/2ndannual.
What: Lecture: Our Place in the Cosmos
When: Friday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) GuhaThakurta, UC Santa Cruz and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun's ancestral stars. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
What: Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball
When: Saturday, April 7, 5 p.m. to midnight
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The American GI Forum invites the public to this 20th annual scholarship fundraiser. The formal-dress banquet celebrates veterans in our community from the past, present and future. Proceeds help local students and veterans seeking higher education. Cost is $60 per person or $600 for a table 10. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-763-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Whiskerino Dinner-Dance
When: Saturday, April 14, 6 p.m.
Where: Calaveras County Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road
Info: The Friends of the Calaveras County Fair present its annual dinner-dance in the Mark Twain Hall. Proceeds support club activities. Tickets are $25 for singles and $230 for a table of 10; advance purchase only. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-736-2561.
JAMESTOWN
What: Veterans Bike and Car Show
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse Grounds, 19130 Rawhide Road
Info: The Vietnam Veterans of America Sonora 391 event is open to all makes, models and years. Show entries are $30 before Friday, April 6, $35 after. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the event will feature live music, food and more. Parking is $5. All fees and proceeds go to fund local scholarships, area veterans and community outreach efforts. For more information call Patrick at 209-740-5304 or Rodger at 209-480-8423 or visit vietnamveterans391.org.
SONORA
What: Foothill Horizons Open House
When: Saturday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Foothill Horizons, 21925 Lyons Bald Mountain Road
Info: Operated by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), this event offers an opportunity for parents to evaluate Foothill Horizons summer camp for 2018. Foothill staff will take participants on tours and answer questions regarding curriculum and more. Participants should wear casual clothing and comfortable shoes. For additional information call 209-532- 6673 or visit foothillhorizons.com.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that after a third case of vandalism and the purposeful killing of Beard Brook Park’s Bird Zoo, the community offered to donate replacement birds that were uncommon to the local area. Modesto Parks Superintendent Bill Brown had considered closing the bird collection after the first vandalism and killing of 28 of the collection’s prized birds. The collection had housed peacocks and Hong Kong Geese and others for public display.
Comments