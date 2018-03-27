Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/28/18)

MODESTO
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League will discuss the initiative to modify California’s Proposition 13. Lunch is $15; reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the center’s lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase and free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, April 5, noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The meeting will feature guest speaker Monica Ojcius, executive director of Community Hospice, and a select group of panelists who will share their insight and approach to nonprofit board management. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. to Noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Info: Meeting will offer information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
SCHOLARSHIPS
What: U.S. Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
When: Deadline: Sunday, April 1
Where: Online
Info: The 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands a chance to win cash prizes while learning how the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution has helped shape their education. The theme of the contest is “The 14th Amendment 150 Years After Ratification: What Does Equal Protection Mean to Students?” Students are asked to write an essay and/or produce a video focusing on how Congress and the federal courts have applied the Equal Protection Clause to education. For more information, contact Kari Kelso 916-930-4157 or email kkelso@ce9.uscourts.gov.
SONORA
What: Off-highway Vehicle Comment Period
When: Deadline: Monday, April 2
Where: Online
Info: Stanislaus National Forest public comment period on preliminary 2019 off-highway vehicle grant applications. Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed three draft grant applications proposing three off-highway vehicle projects for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. View the Stanislaus National Forest grant applications at http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx. For information or questions related to the applications, contact Public Service staff officer Miguel Macias at 209-965-3434, ext 5311.
TURLOCK
What: Call For Artists
When: Deadline: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 1
Where: Online
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center seeks work for its next exhibition, “Farms and Fields,” a juried, all-media show that celebrates the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. For more information or to sign up visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
40 YEARS AGO: The Merced High School baseball team was considered the team to beat by other coaches in the Central California Conference. The Bears ended the preseason 10-0 and won the Fresno Easter Classic. The team opened league play against Grace Davis High School, the defending CCC champion, and were coached by first-year skipper Darryl Torre who took over from retired Modesto baseball legend Dick Windemuth.
