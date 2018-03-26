Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/27/18)

MODESTO
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly science solloquium will feature the topic: “On Becoming a Marine Scientist.” The subject is presented by Melanie Okoro, scientist at NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service, in the Science Community Center, Room 115. The Colloquium series offers one-hour discussions on timely science-related topics, and is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for on campus parking without a permit. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; $5 sandwich and chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: El Concilio Coalition Forum
When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: El Concilio, 1314 H. Street
Info: El Concilio will be holding its monthly coalition forum. The public is invited to this special forum as candidates for Congressional District 10 will be in attendance. The candidates will introduce themselves, present sent their platforms and will be followed by a Q&A session at the end. Light snacks will be provided. For more information call 209-338-5716 or visit elconcilio.org/Coalition.
What: Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball
When: Saturday, April 7, 5 p.m. to Midnight
Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.
Info: The American GI Forum invites the public to the 20th Annual Joe Cardenas Black and White Ball Scholarship Fundraiser. This formal dress banquet celebrates the veterans in the community. Proceeds from the event go to help local students and veterans seeking higher education. Cost is $60 per person or $600 for a table 10. For more information or to purchase tickets call 209-763-7356 or visit agifmodesto.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Living History Day
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will be transported back in time every second Saturday of each month as docents re-create life in a Calfornia Gold Rush town. Artisan's exhibits in the Mining and Ranching building include a carpenter's shop, print shop and textile shop, each staffed by informed docents ready to demonstrate their respective craft. The event is free with general museum admission ($7 for adults and $3 for children). For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
OAKDALE
What: Madison Society Game Night
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Oakdale Sportmen's Club, 840 N. Stearns Road
Info: The Madison Society Foundation invites area familties its BBQ, Bingo and Game night. Visitors are welcome to play games for prizes, gift certificates and more. Food will be available for purchase. For more information email Douglas Welbourn at madisonsociety1@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Service Center Open House
When: Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: South County Service Center, 1310 W. Main St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Community Services Agency invites the public to an open house for its new service center serving the residents of southern Stanislaus County. The building is a multi-agency facility and home to the Community Services Agency (CSA) and Workforce Development. At the new location, residents can apply for assistance programs that include Medi-Cal, CalWORKS, CalFresh and other community partners. They can also receive job training and access to computer labs. Agency staff will be on hand to help answer questions. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 209-558-2500.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the 1966 Modesto Reds, the Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City A’s, had been chosen as one of the top 10 best minor-league baseball clubs of the past 50 years. The Reds, who featured future Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Rollie Fingers, were picked 10th on a list compiled by Baseball America Magazine. Modesto and the 1971 Lynchburg Mets were the only Class-A teams to reach the Top 10. Managed by former major-league catcher Gus Niarhos, Modesto won both halves with a combined record of 88-53.
