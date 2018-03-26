There were gasoline vapors inside Modesto man's SUV. He lit a cigarette.

An explosion from his SUV threw a Modesto man several feet Sunday morning, but he escaped injury, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
An MFD engine responded about 9:10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle explosion on the 1100 block of Shasta Avenue. The crew learned that the man was lighting a cigarette while opening the door of the SUV, in which a gas-powered scooter was stored.
The gasoline vapors flashed, blowing out the vehicle's doors and windows and carrying the man into his front yard, the department said. "He had singed hair all over his body but declined medical attention," according to the battalion chief's incident summary.
Before firefighters arrived, the man was able to put out a small fire using an extinguisher and a garden hose.
Monday morning, the doors and other parts of the camouflage-painted SUV sat in a trailer outside the home. A woman who answered the door said the man was fine and already had gone to work.
