Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/26/18)

MODESTO
What: US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 1700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: The US Too Prostate Cancer Support Group invites the public, sufferers and survivors and their caregivers to its next support group program. The program will feature Memorial Medical Center’s Cancer Services and how it provides a Complementary Therapy Program for cancer survivors. Us TOO offers men and their families a wide range of knowledge on the prostate disease and tools for rebuilding a satisfying life after cancer. Following the program, break groups for men’s and women’s groups. The program ends with snacks and socializing. For more information, contact Steve Bain at 209-602-1215.
What: Healthy Aging and Association Balance Program
When: Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Healthy Aging and Association will be offering is free balance program to older adults, ages 60 and over. The “A Matter of Balance” program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels. Registrants will receive information, resources and a fall prevention manual. The program is every Tuesday for eight weeks and two hours a session. Space is limited; call 209-525-4670 to check seating availability.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Each week the club as a new presentation and discussions about upcoming club events. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Jeremiah Williams 209-568-3096.
What: Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair
When: Monday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15
Info: The second annual Stanislaus County Caregiver Resource Fair, hosted by Community Hospice, will provide a “one stop shop” means of support and empowerment to all caregivers in Stanislaus County. The fair will offer a continental breakfast, health screenings, community vendors and more, all free of charge. Featured presentations will include financial planning, behavioral issues and caregiving, Advanced Health Care Directives and funeral planning. The purpose of the fair is to provide relevant and useful resources and support in attempt to reduce the overwhelming stresses and pressures that accompany the caregiver role. For more information, visit stancaregiverfair.wixsite.com/2ndannual.
SCHOLARSHIPS
What: U.S. Ninth Circuit Civics Contest
When: Deadline: Sunday, April 1
Where: Online
Info: The 2018 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest offers high school students in the western United States and Pacific islands a chance to win cash prizes while learning how the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution has helped shape their education. The theme of the contest is “The 14th Amendment 150 Years After Ratification: What Does Equal Protection Mean to Students?” Students are asked to write an essay and/or produce a video focusing on how Congress and the federal courts have applied the Equal Protection Clause to education. For more information, contact Kari Kelso 916-930-4157 or email kkelso@ce9.uscourts.gov.
SONORA
What: Off-highway Vehicle Comment Period
When: Deadline: Monday, April 2
Where: Online
Info: Stanislaus National Forest has a public comment period on preliminary 2019 off-highway vehicle grant applications. Forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed three draft grant applications proposing off-highway vehicle projects for consideration by the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division. View the applications at http://olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx. For information or questions related to the applications, contact public service staff officer Miguel Macias at 209-965-3434, ext 5311.
TURLOCK
What: Concert: The Music of Cannonball Adderley
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center’s Jazz Music Series features the Joe Mazzaferro Quintet celebrating the music of legendary alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley. Tickets are $10 general, $5 Carnegie members and students; available at the door. For more information visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
