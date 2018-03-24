Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/25/18)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Never miss a local story.
Info: This week’s colloquium topic is “On Becoming a Marine Scientist,” presented by Melanie Okoro, scientist at NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service. Open to the public and free; $2 charge for on campus parking. For more information, call 209-529-5182 or email andersonr@mjc.edu or visit www.mjc.edu.
What: El Concilio Coalition Forum
When: Thursday, March 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: El Concilio, 1314 H St.
Info: Public invited as candidates for Congressional District 10 introduce themselves, present their platforms and take part in a Q&A session. Light snacks will be provided. For more information call 209-338-5716 or visit elconcilio.org/Coalition.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgway's Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: Discussion on the initiative to modify California’s Proposition 13 led by board members Mary Giventer, Ruby Hennessey and Hanna Renning. $15, reservations are not required. For more information, call the League office at 209-524-1698.
What: Lecture: Our Place in the Cosmos
When: Friday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Area Partners in Science program. Dr. Puragra (Raja) GuhaThakurta, UC Santa Cruz and Lick Observatory, will use the latest astronomical images, animations, videos to illustrate how the very material that human beings and other life forms are made of was once synthesized inside the Sun's ancestral stars. Free. https://modestoscience.wordpress.com/schedule.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Living History Day
When: Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum, 753 S. Main St.
Info: Visitors will be transported back in time every second Saturday as docents recreate life in a California Gold Rush town. Art exhibits include a carpenter’s shop, print shop and textile shop. The event is free with general museum admission, $7 adults, $3 for children. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
HICKMAN
What: Hickman Charter School Information Meeting
When: Thursday, April 12, 10 a.m. to Noon
Where: Hickman Charter School, 13306 Fourth St.
Info: Info: Meeting will offer information on enrolling children for the upcoming school year. For more, call 209-874-9070 or visit hcs.hickmanschools.org or facebook.com/hickmancharterschool.
TURLOCK
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Mondays, 1 p.m.
Where: The Sizzler, 3101 Hotel Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 N. Olive Ave.
Info: The commission represents veterans in Stanislaus County by advising the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to vets. Members of the public are welcome and are encouraged to volunteer on a committee. For more information call Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
Comments