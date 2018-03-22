Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/23/18)

MODESTO
What: Fair Food Friday
When: Fridays, 5 to 8 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 15
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans, their families and the public to its monthly event. Visitors order from a menu of various fair food staples, costing $6 to $9. The event is free to enter, kids welcome. MyTV26 will be recording messages to send to loved ones serving overseas. For more information call 209-343-6292.
What: FFA Field Day
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East and West Campuses
Info: The 65th annual Future Farmers of America Field Day, where more than 2,000 high school students vie for the top award in 20 agriculture career development events. Field Day begins at 7:30 a.m. at various sites on both the East and West Campuses. An awards ceremony will be at 4 p.m. in the MJC East Campus Gymnasium. For more information, contact the MJC Agriculture Department at 209-575-6200.
What: Dos Rios Ranch Restoration Tour
When: Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m.
Where: Dos Rios Ranch, 3559 Shiloh Road
Info: Tuolumne River Trust and River Partners invite the public to tour Dos Rios Ranch. Participants will learn about the progress to restore the 2,100-acre riparian floodplain habitat and what is still to come. Sal Salerno, president of the Stanislaus Audubon Society, will share his knowledge about birds that visitors will encounter along the way. Comfortable shoes, a water bottle and binoculars are suggested. An RSVP is requested. For more information or to RSVP call 209-236-0330 or email meg@tuolumne.org. Rain cancels the event.
What: El Concilio Coalition Forum
When: Thursday, March 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: El Concilio, 1314 H St.
Info: Public invited as candidates for Congressional District 10 introduce themselves, present sent their platforms and take part in a Q&A session. Light snacks will be provided. For more information call 209-338-5716 or visit elconcilio.org/Coalition.
ARNOLD
What: Guided Snowshoe Walks
When: Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public on its 90-minute guided snowshoe walks, snow conditions permitting. Snowshoes are provided free to the first 30 people. Snow shoes are available for adults and children, or take your own. Suggested check by 12:30 p.m. For more information call 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
PINECREST
What: Society for disAbilities Snowfest
When: Saturday
Where: Dodge Ridge, 1 Dodge Ridge Road
Info: This event is for youth to adults, along with their caregivers, who have a disability and encourages them to experience snow and snow sports. Registration required. For more information contact Carolyn Teixeira Gomes at 209-524-3536 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit societyfordisabilities.org.
TURLOCK
What: Call For Artists
When: Deadline: Sunday, April 1 at 5 p.m.
Where: Online
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center seeks artists for its next exhibit, “Farms and Fields,” a juried, all media show beginning May 2 that celebrates the variety and importance of agriculture in the Central Valley. The final weeks of the show will coincide with the 2018 Stanislaus County Fair. For more information or to sign up visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
75 YEARS AGO: It was reported that for the first time in Tuolumne County, mules would be used in mining efforts. Two mules were transferred from their mining home in Grass Valley and lowered into the United States Lime Products Company mine just south of Sonora. Stables were built 265 feet below ground to hold the mules, who would haul one-mile to the entrance.
