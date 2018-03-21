Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (03/22/18)

MODESTO
What: MJC Positive Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Never miss a local story.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Office of Campus Life and Student Learning presents speaker Yamilet Valladolid, clinic manager for Livingston Community Health. Valladolid will share her journey as she faced challenges while in pursuit of her education. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information, call 209-575-6700.
What: Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The community is invited to a screening of the documentary “Homeless in Modesto” in Forum Building, Room 110. The event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. The film puts a face to the homeless, showcases community groups helping them, examines some root causes and indicates ways residents can help address this complex and costly issue. The one-hour film is followed by a panel discussion with a formerly homeless man, a representative of a local homeless helping agency and the film team. Campus parking is available for $2. For more information on MJC’s Civic Engagement Project, contact Jason Wohlstadter, professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu or visit mjc.edu/president/cep.
What: Bringing Veterans Together
When: Fridays, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue
Info: The Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County invites veterans and guests to its Happy Hour Fridays in the Stanislaus Veterans Center lounge. There will be cocktails and draft beers for purchase, as well as free popcorn. For more information, contact Becky Crow, 209-484-7166.
What: AFP Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, April 5, Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Skewers Kabob House, 906 J St.
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Yosemite Chapter, invites the public to its next lunch meeting. The meeting will feature guest speaker Monica Ojcius, executive director of Community Hospice, and a select group of panelists who will share their insight and approach to non-profit board management. Cost is $15 for members; $20 for nonmembers. For more information email afpyosemite@gmail.com or visit afpyosemite.afpnet.org.
ARNOLD
What: Calaveras Big Trees Warming Huts
When: Weekends, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Calaveras Big Trees, 1170 CA-4
Info: The Calaveras Big Trees Association invites the public and those in need of getting out of the cold. The warming huts continue through March, open every weekend. While getting warm, visitors will be treated to free hot chocolate, hot apple cider, coffee, tea and a roaring fire. The warming hut is supported by donations from the public and Calaveras Big Trees Park. For more information, contact the visitors center 209-795-1196 or email cbta@bigtrees.org or visit bigtrees.org.
LA GRANGE
What: 71st La Grange Rodeo
When: Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: La Grange Rodeo Arena, 30433 Yosemite Blvd
Info: The La Grange Rodeo Association invites the public to its 71st annual rodeo. Gates open at 8 a.m. and events include the kids goat scramble, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and more. Tickets are $15 adults; $10 youth ages 6-12. For more information call 209-417-0592 or 209-262-9103 or visit lagrangerodeoassociation.com.
TURLOCK
What: Concert: The Music of Cannonball Adderley
When: Tuesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: Carnegie Arts Center’s Jazz Music Series features the Joe Mazzaferro Quintet celebrating the music of legendary alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley. Tickets are $10 general, $5 Carnegie members and students; available at the door. For more information visit carnegieartsturlock.org.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was reported that the Modesto Fire Department received a third snorkel fire truck in Stanislaus County. The fire truck came at a cost of $75,000 and extended 85 feet into the air. The Modesto Fire Department designated the truck as “first call” equipment to all school, hospital and hotel fire calls. The snorkel was housed at Fire Station No. 5.
Comments