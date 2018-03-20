Work begins on water features at Graceada Park

Work has begun to restore the wading pool and splash pad at Modesto’s Graceada Park.
The project is spearheaded by Modesto couple Katie and Jake Barber, who took it on in honor of their son, Ryan, stillborn last spring. They also want to install a play area at Enslen Park.
The Barbers hope to get the Graceada projects finished in the next couple of months, in time for children to find some fun escape from the Central Valley heat this summer.
They still are raising money for the Enslen project, tentatively set to begin next year.
For more information, go to ryanbarberfund.com.
